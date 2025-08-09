LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 61,810 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

MISL opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

