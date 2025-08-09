LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2025

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $924.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:PJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.