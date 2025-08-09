LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $924.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

