LPL Financial LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.51% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $7,311,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter.

JHMB opened at $21.86 on Friday. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

