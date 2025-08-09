LPL Financial LLC Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Allegion worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion by 58.4% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 67,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 39.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.79. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

