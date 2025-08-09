LPL Financial LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.29% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,358,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $261.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

