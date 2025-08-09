LPL Financial LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,888 shares of company stock worth $2,882,135. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

