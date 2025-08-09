LPL Financial LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $107.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.