LPL Financial LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everest Group worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after buying an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,911,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 368,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:EG opened at $329.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

