LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

WES opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

