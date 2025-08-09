LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,353 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,611 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,799,000 after purchasing an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tapestry by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $130,660,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 920,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TPR opened at $108.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.