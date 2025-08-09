LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,662 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,354,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $49.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

