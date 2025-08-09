LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.74% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQAL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

EQAL stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

