LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospect Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,619 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 52,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

