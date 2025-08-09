LPL Financial LLC Sells 80,961 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,414,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 135.3% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 76,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

