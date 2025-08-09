Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,317 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

MHK opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

