Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 239 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,054,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,030,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $329.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.09.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

