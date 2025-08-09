Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 580 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Innospec were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,404,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Innospec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $41,107,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,497 shares in the company, valued at $498,193.11. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

