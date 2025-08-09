Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.3%

DT stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

