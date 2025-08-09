Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,574 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Willdan Group worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 432,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Trading Up 27.5%

Shares of WLDN opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.31. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $114.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,796.40. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 200,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,669,195.91. This represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,075. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

