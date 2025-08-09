Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the sale, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

