Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 252.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avista by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVA opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

