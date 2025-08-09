Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 4,660 Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $58.53 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 167.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

