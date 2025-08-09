Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,113 Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Trading Down 15.3%

SLVM stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.