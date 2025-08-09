Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 9,144 Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 17,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $350,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,946,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,933,419.56. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

