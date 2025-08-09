Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3,846.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 8.61. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

