Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHP opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

