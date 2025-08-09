Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 26.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $272.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

