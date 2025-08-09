Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Doherty acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,470. This represents a 5.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,337.40. This represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

