Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Hasbro stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

