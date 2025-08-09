Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 7,913 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $55,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,307.82. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,800 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,424. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $226,417. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

About Synchronoss Technologies

SNCR stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.77. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

(Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.