Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 163,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Orion Resource Partners LP purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Price Performance

ARMN opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Aris Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -373.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

