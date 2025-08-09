Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

