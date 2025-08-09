Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Core Laboratories worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 429.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $478.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.