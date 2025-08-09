Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $283,000 Position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after buying an additional 1,320,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,349,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 220,504 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $11,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,641,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,209,000 after buying an additional 99,149 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Albany International Corporation has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W downgraded Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

