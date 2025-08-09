Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $288,000 Stake in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Macerich alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.