Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $293,000 Stock Position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 151.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,593,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,000 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,376,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 869,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy Company has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

