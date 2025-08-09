Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $307,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Wall Street Zen cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a yield of 510.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -572.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.