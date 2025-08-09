Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $325,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 660,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

