Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $347,000 Position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

