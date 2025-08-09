Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $357,000 Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 92,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 142,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $171,834.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $673,469.28. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $83,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,905.05. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

RDN opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Radian Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

