Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $373,000 Stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 54.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 120.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.