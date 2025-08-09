Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $388,000 Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $400.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.96. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.