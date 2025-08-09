Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ambarella by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,268 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,770,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Ambarella by 52.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 419,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.