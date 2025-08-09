Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $35.00 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

