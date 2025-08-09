Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

