Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,208,000 after buying an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE HE opened at $10.82 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

