Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.