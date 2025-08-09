Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $330,000 in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TKO Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,544 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $163.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

