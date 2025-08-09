Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $388,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Autoliv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

