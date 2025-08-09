Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $273,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 623,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.